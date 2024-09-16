Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Football: German Bundesliga results

BERLIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:

Mainz 1 (Jae-sung 27) Werder Bremen 2 (Ducksch 8-pen, Koehn 69)

Augsburg 3 (Wolf 47, Tietz 66, Kabadayi 90+6) St Pauli 1 (Boukhalfa 74)

Played Saturday

RB Leipzig 0 Union Berlin 0

Hoffenheim 1 (Berisha 37) Bayer Leverkusen 4 (Terrier 17, Boniface 30, 75, Wirtz 72-pen)

Freiburg 2 (Adamu 58, 61) Bochum 1 (Boadu 45)

Wolfsburg 1 (Baku 76) Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Marmoush 30, 82-pen)

Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Plea 27) Stuttgart 3 (Undav 21, Demirovic 57, 61)

Holstein Kiel 1 (Gigovic 82) Bayern Munich 6 (Musiala 1, Kane 7, 43, 90+1-pen, Remberg 13-og, Olise 65)

Played on Friday

Borussia Dortmund 4 (Malen 11, Adeyemi 17, 41, Can 90+3-pen) Heidenheim 2 (Pieringer 39, Breunig 74-pen)

Related Topics

German Baku Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Kiel Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Frankfurt Berlin Sunday Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

17 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

1 day ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

1 day ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 day ago
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

2 days ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

2 days ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World