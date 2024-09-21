Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Friday:

Augsburg 2 (Schlotterbeck 25, Essende 57) Mainz 3 (Sieb 13, Burkardt 15, 49)

Saturday (1330 GMT unless stated)

Bochum v Holstein Kiel, Heidenheim v Freiburg, Union Berlin v Hoffenheim, Werder Bremen v Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1630)

Sunday

Bayer Leverkusen v Wolfsburg, Stuttgart v Borussia Dortmund (1530), St Pauli v RB Leipzig (1730)

