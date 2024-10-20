Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:

Wolfsburg 2 (Tomas 19, Maehle 79) Werder Bremen 4 (Weiser 45+5, Agu 51, Ducksch 67, Gruell 72)

Holstein Kiel 0 Union Berlin 2 (Kemlein 18, Rothe 89)

Played Saturday

Bayern Munich 4 (Kane 57, 60, 80, Coman 89) Stuttgart 0

Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Andrich 25, Boniface 72) Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Marmoush 16-pen)

Hoffenheim 3 (Kramaric 11, Buelter 64, Tabakovic 90+3) Bochum 1 (Gamboa 76)

Freiburg 3 (Grifo 34, Lienhart 37, Guenter 45+1) Augsburg 1 (Tietz 64)

Mainz 0 RB Leipzig 2 (Simons 20, Orban 37)

Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 (Itakura 22, Kleindienst 62, 75-pen) Heidenheim 2 (Scienza 12, Pieringer 80-pen)

Played Friday

Borussia Dortmund 2 (Bensebaini 43, Guirassy 83) St Pauli 1 (Smith 78)

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Kiel Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Frankfurt Berlin Sunday Bayern Borussia

