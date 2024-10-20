Football: German Bundesliga Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
Wolfsburg 2 (Tomas 19, Maehle 79) Werder Bremen 4 (Weiser 45+5, Agu 51, Ducksch 67, Gruell 72)
Holstein Kiel 0 Union Berlin 2 (Kemlein 18, Rothe 89)
Played Saturday
Bayern Munich 4 (Kane 57, 60, 80, Coman 89) Stuttgart 0
Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Andrich 25, Boniface 72) Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Marmoush 16-pen)
Hoffenheim 3 (Kramaric 11, Buelter 64, Tabakovic 90+3) Bochum 1 (Gamboa 76)
Freiburg 3 (Grifo 34, Lienhart 37, Guenter 45+1) Augsburg 1 (Tietz 64)
Mainz 0 RB Leipzig 2 (Simons 20, Orban 37)
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 (Itakura 22, Kleindienst 62, 75-pen) Heidenheim 2 (Scienza 12, Pieringer 80-pen)
Played Friday
Borussia Dortmund 2 (Bensebaini 43, Guirassy 83) St Pauli 1 (Smith 78)
afp
