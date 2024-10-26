Football: German Bundesliga Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 09:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Stuttgart 2 (Undav 19, Toure 61) Holstein Kiel 1 (Gigovic 84)
RB Leipzig 3 (Orban 47, Geertruida 58, Openda 78) SC Freiburg 1 (Doan 15)
Augsburg 2 (Claude Maurice 25, 51) Borussia Dortmund 1 (Malen 4)
St Pauli 0 Wolfsburg 0
Playing later
Werder Bremen v Bayer Leverkusen (1630 GMT)
Playing Sunday
Bochum v Bayern Munich (1430), Union Berlin v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630), Heidenheim v Hoffenheim (1830)
Played Friday
Mainz 1 (Lainer 55-og) Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Kleindienst 57)
afp
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results3 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results3 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results3 minutes ago
-
Situation in northern Gaza 'catastrophic': WHO chief23 minutes ago
-
Lebanon state media says Israel army blows up houses in border village43 minutes ago
-
Georgia votes in crucial test for democracy, EU ambitions43 minutes ago
-
France's Macron looks to repair ties with Morocco on state visit1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago
-
Brignone wins ski World Cup opener as Shiffrin flops1 hour ago
-
Hussain says Pakistan have found 'kryptonite to Bazball' with England series win1 hour ago
-
Brignone wins ski World Cup opener as Shiffrin flops1 hour ago