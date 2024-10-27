Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Published October 27, 2024

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:

Union Berlin 1 (Hollerbach 66) Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Goetze 14)

Bochum 0 Bayern Munich 5 (Olise 16, Musiala 26, Kane 57, Sane 65, Coman 71)

Playing later

Heidenheim v Hoffenheim (1830 GMT)

Played Saturday

Werder Bremen 2 (Ducksch 74, Schmid 90) Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Boniface 30, Agu 77-og)

Stuttgart 2 (Undav 19, Toure 61) Holstein Kiel 1 (Gigovic 84)

RB Leipzig 3 (Orban 47, Geertruida 58, Openda 78) SC Freiburg 1 (Doan 15)

Augsburg 2 (Claude Maurice 25, 51) Borussia Dortmund 1 (Malen 4)

St Pauli 0 Wolfsburg 0

Played Friday

Mainz 1 (Lainer 55-og) Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Kleindienst 57)

