Football: German Bundesliga Results
Faizan Hashmi Published October 28, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
Heidenheim 0 Hoffenheim 0
Union Berlin 1 (Hollerbach 66) Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Goetze 14)
Bochum 0 Bayern Munich 5 (Olise 16, Musiala 26, Kane 57, Sane 65, Coman 71)
Played Saturday
Werder Bremen 2 (Ducksch 74, Schmid 90) Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Boniface 30, Agu 77-og)
Stuttgart 2 (Undav 19, Toure 61) Holstein Kiel 1 (Gigovic 84)
RB Leipzig 3 (Orban 47, Geertruida 58, Openda 78) SC Freiburg 1 (Doan 15)
Augsburg 2 (Claude Maurice 25, 51) Borussia Dortmund 1 (Malen 4)
St Pauli 0 Wolfsburg 0
Played Friday
Mainz 1 (Lainer 55-og) Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Kleindienst 57)
