Football: German Bundesliga Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:

Werder Bremen 2 (Stage 36, Burke 89) Holstein Kiel 1 (Harres 48)

Mainz 3 (Lee 36, Burkardt 45+3, Nebel 54) Borussia Dortmund 1 (Guirassy 40-pen)

Bochum 1 (Miyoshi 89) Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Schick 18)

St Pauli 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Musiala 22)

Playing later (all times GMT

RB Leipzig v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1730)

Sunday

Augsburg v Hoffenheim (1430), Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630), Heidenheim v Wolfsburg (1830)

Played Friday

Union Berlin 0 Freiburg 0

afp

More Stories From World