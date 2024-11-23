Football: German Bundesliga Results
Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Friday:
Friday
Bayern Munich 3 (Kane 63-pen, 90+3-pen, 90+5) Augsburg 0
Playing Saturday (1430 GMT unless stated)
Borussia Dortmund v Freiburg, Wolfsburg v Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen v Heidenheim, Stuttgart v Bochum, Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen (1730)
Sunday
Holstein Kiel v Mainz, Borussia Moenchengladbach v St Pauli (1630)
