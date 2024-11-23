Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Friday:

Friday

Bayern Munich 3 (Kane 63-pen, 90+3-pen, 90+5) Augsburg 0

Playing Saturday (1430 GMT unless stated)

Borussia Dortmund v Freiburg, Wolfsburg v Union Berlin, Bayer Leverkusen v Heidenheim, Stuttgart v Bochum, Hoffenheim v RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen (1730)

Sunday

Holstein Kiel v Mainz, Borussia Moenchengladbach v St Pauli (1630)

