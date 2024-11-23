Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:

Bayer Leverkusen 5 (Palacios 30, Schick 32, 52, 71, Xhaka 82) Heidenheim 2 (Dorsch 10, Honsak 21)

Stuttgart 2 (Fuehrich 53, Diehl 78) Bochum 0

Borussia Dortmund 4 (Beier 7, Nmecha 40, Brandt 66, Gittens 77) Freiburg 0

Hoffenheim 4 (Hlozek 17, 82, Bischof 50, Bruun Larsen 87) RB Leipzig 3 (Orban 15, Nusa 19, N'Soki 67-og)

Wolfsburg 1 (Baku 71) Union Berlin 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen (1730)

Sunday

Holstein Kiel v Mainz (1430), Borussia Moenchengladbach v St Pauli (1630)

Played Friday

Bayern Munich 3 (Kane 63-pen, 90+3-pen, 90+5) Augsburg 0

