Football: German Bundesliga Results
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Bayer Leverkusen 5 (Palacios 30, Schick 32, 52, 71, Xhaka 82) Heidenheim 2 (Dorsch 10, Honsak 21)
Stuttgart 2 (Fuehrich 53, Diehl 78) Bochum 0
Borussia Dortmund 4 (Beier 7, Nmecha 40, Brandt 66, Gittens 77) Freiburg 0
Hoffenheim 4 (Hlozek 17, 82, Bischof 50, Bruun Larsen 87) RB Leipzig 3 (Orban 15, Nusa 19, N'Soki 67-og)
Wolfsburg 1 (Baku 71) Union Berlin 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Werder Bremen (1730)
Sunday
Holstein Kiel v Mainz (1430), Borussia Moenchengladbach v St Pauli (1630)
Played Friday
Bayern Munich 3 (Kane 63-pen, 90+3-pen, 90+5) Augsburg 0
afp
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table3 minutes ago
-
Hamas armed wing says Israeli woman hostage killed in north Gaza3 minutes ago
-
Two late changes for Wales against South Africa13 minutes ago
-
Novak Djokovic announces to be coached by Andy Murray23 minutes ago
-
Inter smash Verona to take Serie A lead23 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table33 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table33 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result43 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 hour ago
-
Fear in central Beirut district hit by Israeli strikes3 hours ago
-
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growth4 hours ago
-
Turkey's Erdogan hails 'courageous' ICC warrants for Israeli leaders4 hours ago