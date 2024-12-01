Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Published December 01, 2024

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:

RB Leipzig 1 (Orban 82) Wolfsburg 5 (Amoura 4, 16, Tomas 5, Maehle 64, Behrens 90+1)

Werder Bremen 2 (Njinmah 6, Stage 77) Stuttgart 2 (Demirovic 20, 85)

Augsburg 1 (Tietz 38-pen) Bochum 0

Union Berlin 1 (Jeong 29) Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Frimpong 2, Schick 71)

Freiburg 3 (Hoeler 41, 62, Doan 49) Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Kleindienst 61)

Playing later (times GMT)

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich (1730)

Sunday

Mainz v Hoffenheim (1430), Heidenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)

Played Friday

St Pauli 3 (Saliakas 25, Guilavogui 56, Eggestein 85) Holstein Kiel 1 (Harres 90+1)

