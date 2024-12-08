Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:

Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Stoeger 71-pen) Borussia Dortmund 1 (Gittens 64)

Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Wirtz 6, Tah 21) St Pauli 1 (Guilavogui 84)

Bayern Munich 4 (Upamecano 18, Musiala 56, 90+1, Goretzka 84) Heidenheim 2 (Honsak 50, Dorsch 85)

Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Ekitike 55, Uzun 74) Augsburg 2 (Tietz 60, Essende 71)

Bochum 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Stage 56)

Holstein Kiel 0 RB Leipzig 2 (Sesko 27, Silva 69-pen)

Sunday

Wolfsburg v Mainz (1430), Hoffenheim v Freiburg (1630)

Played Friday

Stuttgart 3 (Woltemade 51, 59, Karazor 69) Union Berlin 2 (Doekhi 37, Skov 48)

