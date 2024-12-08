Football: German Bundesliga Results
Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Stoeger 71-pen) Borussia Dortmund 1 (Gittens 64)
Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Wirtz 6, Tah 21) St Pauli 1 (Guilavogui 84)
Bayern Munich 4 (Upamecano 18, Musiala 56, 90+1, Goretzka 84) Heidenheim 2 (Honsak 50, Dorsch 85)
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Ekitike 55, Uzun 74) Augsburg 2 (Tietz 60, Essende 71)
Bochum 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Stage 56)
Holstein Kiel 0 RB Leipzig 2 (Sesko 27, Silva 69-pen)
Wolfsburg v Mainz (1430), Hoffenheim v Freiburg (1630)
Played Friday
Stuttgart 3 (Woltemade 51, 59, Karazor 69) Union Berlin 2 (Doekhi 37, Skov 48)
Recent Stories
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated5 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update5 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table15 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table15 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update35 minutes ago
-
Israel gave no evacuation order ahead of Gaza hospital strikes, WHO says, as UN chief voices alarm1 hour ago