Football: German Bundesliga Results

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2024 | 10:20 PM

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:

Wolfsburg 4 (Amoura 19, Tomas 57, Wind 83, 90+4) Mainz 3 (Nebel 11, 66, Burkardt 39)

Playing later

Hoffenheim v Freiburg (1630 GMT)

Played Saturday

Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Stoeger 71-pen) Borussia Dortmund 1 (Gittens 64)

Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Wirtz 6, Tah 21) St Pauli 1 (Guilavogui 84)

Bayern Munich 4 (Upamecano 18, Musiala 56, 90+1, Goretzka 84) Heidenheim 2 (Honsak 50, Dorsch 85)

Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Ekitike 55, Uzun 74) Augsburg 2 (Tietz 60, Essende 71)

Bochum 0 Werder Bremen 1 (Stage 56)

Holstein Kiel 0 RB Leipzig 2 (Sesko 27, Silva 69-pen)

Friday

Stuttgart 3 (Woltemade 51, 59, Karazor 69) Union Berlin 2 (Doekhi 37, Skov 48)

