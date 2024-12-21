Football: German Bundesliga Results
Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga result on Friday:
Bayern Munich 5 (Musiala 1, Laimer 25, Kimmich 36, Sane 75, Davies 78) RB Leipzig 1 (Sesko 2)
Saturday (1430 GMT unless stated)
Stuttgart v St Pauli, Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz, Holstein Kiel v Augsburg, Werder Bremen v Union Berlin, Hoffenheim v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Bayer Leverkusen v Freiburg (1730)
Sunday
Bochum v Heidenheim, Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund (1630)
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 December 2024
Sweden's funding cut to UNRWA deepens Gaza's suffering: UNRWA
Over two million people remain trapped in Gaza: UN agencies
UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on first anniversary of accession to th ..
UAE President confers Zayed the Second Medal on Minister of Transport of South A ..
European electricity demand rises, gas demand declines in Q3'24
English Rugby Football Union chairman quits amid pay row
Wall Street rebounds despite US inflation ticking higher
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Guard carry out air ambulance mission
Ethiopian Prime Minister opens UAE-built orphanage in Oromia Region
Political disputes can be resolved through dialogue: Rana Sana
More Stories From World
-
Tien sets-up all-American NextGen semi-final duel23 seconds ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results48 seconds ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result1 minute ago
-
Saudi man arrested after Magdeburg attack: state premier2 minutes ago
-
Suspected car 'attack' on German Christmas market injures up to 808 hours ago
-
Volkswagen unveils major job cuts in cost-saving drive8 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say Israeli air strike kills 7 children from one family8 hours ago
-
US government shutdown is hours away unless Congress agrees on spending bill8 hours ago
-
Italy's Salvini acquitted in migrant trial9 hours ago
-
France withdraws first contingent of soldiers from Chad: N'Djamena9 hours ago
-
Russian skaters allowed to compete as neutrals in 2026 Winter Olympics9 hours ago
-
Serbia schools to shut amid new protests over station collapse9 hours ago