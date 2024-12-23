Football: German Bundesliga Results
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
Bochum 2 (Broschinski 6, Bero 38) Heidenheim 0
Playing later
Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund (1630 GMT)
Played Saturday
Stuttgart 0 St Pauli 1 (Eggestein 21)
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Kristensen 75) Mainz 3 (Santos 15-og, Nebel 27, 58)
Hoffenheim 1 (Kramaric (58-pen) Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 (Sander 23, Plea 61)
Werder Bremen 4 (Grull 13, 17, Weiser 45, Stage 87) Union Berlin 1 (Schafer 23)
Holstein Kiel 5 (Rosenboom 12, Harres 32, 35, Machino 39, 90+1) Augsburg 1 (Claude Maurice 5)
Bayer Leverkusen 5 (Schick 45+1, 67, 74, 77, Wirtz 51) Freiburg 1 (Grifo 55)
Played Friday
Bayern Munich 5 (Musiala 1, Laimer 25, Kimmich 36, Sane 75, Davies 78) RB Leipzig 1 (Sesko 2)
