Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:

Hoffenheim 0 Wolfsburg 1 (Amoura 29)

Heidenheim 2 (Kraetzig 17, Beck 83) Union Berlin 0

SC Freiburg 3 (Remberg 23-og, Guenter 38, Grifo 74) Holstein Kiel 2 (Harres 85, 90)

Mainz 2 (Burkardt 23, 69) Bochum 0

St Pauli 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Marmoush 32)

Playing later

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich (1730 GMT)

Playing Sunday

RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen (1430), Augsburg v Stuttgart (1630)

Played Friday

Borussia Dortmund 2 (Gittens 12, Guirassy 79-pen) Bayer Leverkusen 3 (Tella 1, Schick 8, 19)

