Football: German Bundesliga Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Hoffenheim 0 Wolfsburg 1 (Amoura 29)
Heidenheim 2 (Kraetzig 17, Beck 83) Union Berlin 0
SC Freiburg 3 (Remberg 23-og, Guenter 38, Grifo 74) Holstein Kiel 2 (Harres 85, 90)
Mainz 2 (Burkardt 23, 69) Bochum 0
St Pauli 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Marmoush 32)
Playing later
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bayern Munich (1730 GMT)
Playing Sunday
RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen (1430), Augsburg v Stuttgart (1630)
Played Friday
Borussia Dortmund 2 (Gittens 12, Guirassy 79-pen) Bayer Leverkusen 3 (Tella 1, Schick 8, 19)
