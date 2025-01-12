Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 10:20 PM

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:

RB Leipzig 4 (Simons 23, 35, Sesko 47, Baumgartner 90) Werder Bremen 2 (Weiser 26, Burke 90+3)

Playing later

Augsburg v Stuttgart (1630 GMT)

Played Saturday

Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kane 68-pen)

Hoffenheim 0 Wolfsburg 1 (Amoura 29)

Heidenheim 2 (Kraetzig 17, Beck 83) Union Berlin 0

SC Freiburg 3 (Remberg 23-og, Guenter 38, Grifo 74) Holstein Kiel 2 (Harres 85, 90)

Mainz 2 (Burkardt 23, 69) Bochum 0

St Pauli 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Marmoush 32)

Played Friday

Borussia Dortmund 2 (Gittens 12, Guirassy 79-pen) Bayer Leverkusen 3 (Tella 1, Schick 8, 19)

