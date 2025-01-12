Football: German Bundesliga Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2025 | 10:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
RB Leipzig 4 (Simons 23, 35, Sesko 47, Baumgartner 90) Werder Bremen 2 (Weiser 26, Burke 90+3)
Playing later
Augsburg v Stuttgart (1630 GMT)
Played Saturday
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Kane 68-pen)
Hoffenheim 0 Wolfsburg 1 (Amoura 29)
Heidenheim 2 (Kraetzig 17, Beck 83) Union Berlin 0
SC Freiburg 3 (Remberg 23-og, Guenter 38, Grifo 74) Holstein Kiel 2 (Harres 85, 90)
Mainz 2 (Burkardt 23, 69) Bochum 0
St Pauli 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Marmoush 32)
Played Friday
Borussia Dortmund 2 (Gittens 12, Guirassy 79-pen) Bayer Leverkusen 3 (Tella 1, Schick 8, 19)
Recent Stories
Abdulla Al Hamed: Digital media drives future of societies, demands readiness fo ..
DP World ILT20 Season 3 kicks off
Great Britain, Ireland complete emphatic victory at 2025 Team Cup
Creators HQ, Meta forge strategic partnership to launch region’s first 'Creato ..
Three Emirati convoys reach Gaza in one week loaded with relief, medical aid
UAE’s first Creators HQ opens, aims to attract 10,000 influencers in next peri ..
15th IRENA Assembly to set energy transition narrative for 2025
Ministry of Finance participates in Consultative Meeting of Islamic Development ..
MoF participates in consultative meeting of Islamic Development Bank Board of Go ..
Abdullah bin Zayed participates in Arab Ministerial Meetings on Syria in Riyadh
Youth 4 Sustainability Hub participates in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025
Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, New Media Academy sign MoU to enhance cooperat ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga results5 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table25 minutes ago
-
Spurs avoid FA Cup shock after non-League Tamworth take them to the brink45 minutes ago
-
Odermatt emulates Stenmark as he sparkles in giant slalom1 hour ago
-
Scramble to shelter animals from Los Angeles wildfires1 hour ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results2 hours ago
-
'Dangerous and strong' winds threaten to spread LA inferno2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 hours ago
-
GB and Ireland Canter to victory in Team Cup3 hours ago
-
Impressive Vonn fourth as Macuga takes first World Cup win3 hours ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - collated3 hours ago