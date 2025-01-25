Football: German Bundesliga Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2025 | 10:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) German Bundesliga result on Saturday:
RB Leipzig 2 (Raum 41, Tapsoba 85-og) Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Schick 18, Garcia 36)
Borussia Dortmund 2 (Guirassy 28, Friedl 51-og) Werder Bremen 2 (Bittencourt 65, Ducksch 72)
Freiburg 1 (Ginter 68) Bayern Munich 2 (Kane 15, Kim 54)
Augsburg 2 (Matsima 45+1, Schlotterbeck 90+2) Heidenheim 1 (Mainka 76)
Mainz 2 (Weiper 29, Caci 86) Stuttgart 0
Playing later (all times GMT)
Borussia Moenchengladbach v Bochum (1730)
Sunday
Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt, St Pauli v Union Berlin (1630)
Played Friday
Wolfsburg 2 (Wimmer 50, Wind 53) Holstein Kiel 2 (Zec 13, Skrzybski 80)
