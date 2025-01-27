Football: German Bundesliga Results
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 12:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
St Pauli 3 (Guilavogui 31, 51, Sinani 90+3) Union Berlin 0
Hoffenheim 2 (Orban 65, Hlozek 90+5) Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Ekitike 26-pen, 71)
Played Saturday
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 (Reitz 34, Hack 55, Kleindienst 86) Bochum 0
RB Leipzig 2 (Raum 41, Tapsoba 85-og) Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Schick 18, Garcia 36)
Borussia Dortmund 2 (Guirassy 28, Friedl 51-og) Werder Bremen 2 (Bittencourt 65, Ducksch 72)
Freiburg 1 (Ginter 68) Bayern Munich 2 (Kane 15, Kim 54)
Augsburg 2 (Matsima 45+1, Schlotterbeck 90+2) Heidenheim 1 (Mainka 76)
Mainz 2 (Weiper 29, Caci 86) Stuttgart 0
Played Friday
Wolfsburg 2 (Wimmer 50, Wind 53) Holstein Kiel 2 (Zec 13, Skrzybski 80)
