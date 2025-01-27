Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:

St Pauli 3 (Guilavogui 31, 51, Sinani 90+3) Union Berlin 0

Hoffenheim 2 (Orban 65, Hlozek 90+5) Eintracht Frankfurt 2 (Ekitike 26-pen, 71)

Played Saturday

Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 (Reitz 34, Hack 55, Kleindienst 86) Bochum 0

RB Leipzig 2 (Raum 41, Tapsoba 85-og) Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Schick 18, Garcia 36)

Borussia Dortmund 2 (Guirassy 28, Friedl 51-og) Werder Bremen 2 (Bittencourt 65, Ducksch 72)

Freiburg 1 (Ginter 68) Bayern Munich 2 (Kane 15, Kim 54)

Augsburg 2 (Matsima 45+1, Schlotterbeck 90+2) Heidenheim 1 (Mainka 76)

Mainz 2 (Weiper 29, Caci 86) Stuttgart 0

Played Friday

Wolfsburg 2 (Wimmer 50, Wind 53) Holstein Kiel 2 (Zec 13, Skrzybski 80)

Recent Stories

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authori ..

Emir of Kuwait receives UAE Accountability Authority President

47 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

UAE President receives Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

2 hours ago
 Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital ..

Arab Parliament condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

3 hours ago
 Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in E ..

Arab League condemns attack on Saudi Hospital in El Fasher

4 hours ago
 Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

Second Al Dhaid Agriculture Exhibition concludes

4 hours ago
 Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, region ..

Iraq, Türkiye discuss bilateral relations, regional developments

5 hours ago
Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohamme ..

Dubai Youth Forum to open on January 28 at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

5 hours ago
 15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Souther ..

15 killed, 83 injured by Israeli forces in Southern Lebanon

5 hours ago
 Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 ..

Arab Health 2025 to begin tomorrow with over 3,800 exhibitors

5 hours ago
 Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues w ..

Iranian Foreign Minister discusses mutual Issues with Afghan officials

6 hours ago
 Emirates Health Services showcases innovative fami ..

Emirates Health Services showcases innovative family health services at Arab Hea ..

6 hours ago
 Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss comba ..

Iraq, Global Coalition Against Daesh discuss combating terrorism

6 hours ago

More Stories From World