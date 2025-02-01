Football: German Bundesliga Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 09:20 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Friday:
Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 14) Mainz 0
Saturday (1430 GMT unless stated)
St Pauli v Augsburg, Bayern Munich v Holstein Kiel, Bochum v Freiburg, Stuttgart v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Heidenheim v Borussia Dortmund, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig (1730)
Sunday
Eintracht Frankfurt v Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim (1630)
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2025
Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdul ..
Civil Defence in Gaza recovers bodies of 520 martyrs from under rubble of destro ..
Kayan Wellness Festival kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Security Council renews mandate of UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus for another y ..
Inaugural International Conference on Library & Information Sciences concludes
Light rain expected Saturday
UAE President offers condolences over passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Ab ..
AD Ports Group selects lead developer for Marsa Zayed Beachfront Development’s ..
KP Police chief visits Kohat, vows to boost counter-terrorism efforts
Chief Secretary of Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan order to release funds for pro ..
PTI’s politics rooted in chaos, street protests: Irfan Siddiqui
More Stories From World
-
Russian missile attack hits Odesa, wounding three14 seconds ago
-
Southern African summit pledges 'unwavering' support for DRC18 seconds ago
-
Italy judges deal fresh blow to Albania migrant scheme24 seconds ago
-
White House says Trump to impose Canada, Mexico, China tariffs at weekend29 seconds ago
-
Estonia's Petrokina claims 'dream' women's European figure skating gold37 seconds ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results40 seconds ago
-
Norway releases Russian-crewed ship after cable damage43 seconds ago
-
Trump says oil and gas tariffs may come around Feb 1845 seconds ago
-
FBI agents in Trump probes facing dismissal: reports48 seconds ago
-
Grim search for plane crash bodies as Trump doubles down11 minutes ago
-
Rwanda-backed M23 advances in DRC as volunteers rally to fight back7 hours ago
-
US skating great Dick Button dies aged 957 hours ago