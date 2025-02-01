Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 09:20 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Friday:

Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 14) Mainz 0

Saturday (1430 GMT unless stated)

St Pauli v Augsburg, Bayern Munich v Holstein Kiel, Bochum v Freiburg, Stuttgart v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Heidenheim v Borussia Dortmund, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig (1730)

Sunday

Eintracht Frankfurt v Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim (1630)

