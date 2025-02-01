Football: German Bundesliga Results
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 06:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Friday:
Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 14) Mainz 0
Saturday (1430 GMT unless stated)
St Pauli v Augsburg, Bayern Munich v Holstein Kiel, Bochum v Freiburg, Stuttgart v Borussia Moenchengladbach, Heidenheim v Borussia Dortmund, Union Berlin v RB Leipzig (1730)
Sunday
Eintracht Frankfurt v Wolfsburg, Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim (1630)
