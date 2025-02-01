Football: German Bundesliga Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2025 | 10:30 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
St Pauli 1 (Banks 17-og) Augsburg 1 (Komur 83)
Bayern Munich 4 (Musiala 19, Kane 45+3, 46, Gnabry 54) Holstein Kiel 3 (Porath 62, Skrzybski 90+1, 90+3)
Bochum 0 Freiburg 1 (Sildillia 34)
Stuttgart 1 (Elvedi 49-og) Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 (Ngoumou 25, Kleindienst 81)
Heidenheim 1 (Honsak 64) Borussia Dortmund 2 (Guirassy 33, Beier 63)
Playing later (all times GMT)
Union Berlin v RB Leipzig (1730)
Sunday
Eintracht Frankfurt v Wolfsburg (1430), Bayer Leverkusen v Hoffenheim (1630)
Played Friday
Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 14) Mainz 0
