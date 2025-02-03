Football: German Bundesliga Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
Bayer Leverkusen 3 (Boniface 15, Frimpong 19, Schick 51) Hoffenheim 1 (Orban 62)
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Uzun 81) Wolfsburg 1 (Tuta 50-og)
Played Saturday
St Pauli 1 (Banks 17-og) Augsburg 1 (Komur 83)
Bayern Munich 4 (Musiala 19, Kane 45+3, 46, Gnabry 54) Holstein Kiel 3 (Porath 62, Skrzybski 90+1, 90+3)
Bochum 0 Freiburg 1 (Sildillia 34)
Stuttgart 1 (Elvedi 49-og) Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 (Ngoumou 25, Kleindienst 81)
Heidenheim 1 (Honsak 64) Borussia Dortmund 2 (Guirassy 33, Beier 63)
Union Berlin 0 RB Leipzig 0
Played Friday
Werder Bremen 1 (Bittencourt 14) Mainz 0
