Football: German Bundesliga Results

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:

Borussia Dortmund 1 (Brandt 81) Stuttgart 2 (Anton 50-og, Chabot 61)

Hoffenheim 0 Union Berlin 4 (Hollerbach 24, 87, Ljubicic 61, Ilic 73)

Freiburg 1 (Grifo 30) Heidenheim 0

Wolfsburg 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Mainz 0 Augsburg 0

Playing later (all times GMT)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Eintracht Frankfurt (1730)

Sunday

Holstein Kiel v Bochum (1430), RB Leipzig v St Pauli (1630)

Played Friday

Bayern Munich 3 (Kane 56-pen, 90+7-pen, Sane 82) Werder Bremen 0

afp

