Football: German Bundesliga Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2025 | 12:20 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
RB Leipzig 2 (Sesko 16, Simons 35) St Pauli 0
Holstein Kiel 2 (Skrzybski 3-pen, Zec 50) Bochum 2 (Boadu 37, 39)
Played Saturday
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Kleindienst 26) Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Ekitike 31)
Borussia Dortmund 1 (Brandt 81) Stuttgart 2 (Anton 50-og, Chabot 61)
Hoffenheim 0 Union Berlin 4 (Hollerbach 24, 87, Ljubicic 61, Ilic 73)
Freiburg 1 (Grifo 30) Heidenheim 0
Wolfsburg 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0
Mainz 0 Augsburg 0
Played Friday
Bayern Munich 3 (Kane 56-pen, 90+7-pen, Sane 82) Werder Bremen 0
afp
