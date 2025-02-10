Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Published February 10, 2025

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:

RB Leipzig 2 (Sesko 16, Simons 35) St Pauli 0

Holstein Kiel 2 (Skrzybski 3-pen, Zec 50) Bochum 2 (Boadu 37, 39)

Played Saturday

Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Kleindienst 26) Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Ekitike 31)

Borussia Dortmund 1 (Brandt 81) Stuttgart 2 (Anton 50-og, Chabot 61)

Hoffenheim 0 Union Berlin 4 (Hollerbach 24, 87, Ljubicic 61, Ilic 73)

Freiburg 1 (Grifo 30) Heidenheim 0

Wolfsburg 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0

Mainz 0 Augsburg 0

Played Friday

Bayern Munich 3 (Kane 56-pen, 90+7-pen, Sane 82) Werder Bremen 0

