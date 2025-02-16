Football: German Bundesliga Results
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2025 | 11:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
Werder Bremen 1 (Nsoki 7-og) Hoffenheim 3 (Stach 28, Bischof 44, Orban 63)
Playing later
Eintracht Frankfurt v Holstein Kiel (1630 GMT), Heidenheim v Mainz (1830)
Played Saturday
Bayer Leverkusen 0 Bayern Munich 0
Stuttgart 1 (Woltemade 72) Wolfsburg 2 (Tomas 77, Amoura 87-pen)
Union Berlin 1 (Ilic 63-pen) Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 (Ullrich 10, Kleindienst 26)
Bochum 2 (Masouras 33, 35) Borussia Dortmund 0
St Pauli 0 Freiburg 1 (Treu 88-og)
Played Friday
Augsburg 0 RB Leipzig 0
