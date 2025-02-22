Football: German Bundesliga Results
Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Saturday
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Augsburg 3 (Claude-Maurice 55, 61, 70)
Wolfsburg 1 (Svanberg) Bochum 1 (Masovic)
Mainz 2 (Lee 67, Nebel 90+5) St Pauli 0
Holstein Kiel 0 Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Schick 9, Adli 45)
Playing later (GMT)
Borussia Dortmund v Union Berlin (1730)
Sunday
RB Leipzig v Heidenheim (1430), Bayern Munich v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630), Hoffenheim v Stuttgart (1830)
Played Friday
Freiburg 5 (Sildialli 15, Grifo 33, 57, Doan 76, 90+2) Werder Bremen 0
