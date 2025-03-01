Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Published March 01, 2025

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga result on Friday

Friday

Stuttgart 1 (Stiller 34) Bayern Munich 3 (Olise 45, Goretzka 64, Coman 90)

Saturday (1430 GMT unless stated)

Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg, RB Leipzig v Mainz, Bochum v Hoffenheim, Heidenheim v Borussia Moenchengladbach, St Pauli v Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)

Sunday

Union Berlin v Holstein Kiel, Augsburg v Freiburg (1630)

