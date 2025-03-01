Football: German Bundesliga Results
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 08:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga result on Friday
Friday
Stuttgart 1 (Stiller 34) Bayern Munich 3 (Olise 45, Goretzka 64, Coman 90)
Saturday (1430 GMT unless stated)
Werder Bremen v Wolfsburg, RB Leipzig v Mainz, Bochum v Hoffenheim, Heidenheim v Borussia Moenchengladbach, St Pauli v Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)
Sunday
Union Berlin v Holstein Kiel, Augsburg v Freiburg (1630)
