Football: German Bundesliga Results
Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 10:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Batshuayi 13) Union Berlin 2 (Querfeld 62, Jeong 78)
Playing later
Hoffenheim v Heidenheim (1630 GMT)
Played Saturday
Freiburg 0 RB Leipzig 0
Bayer Leverkusen 0 Werder Bremen 2 (Schmid 7, Njinmah 90+4)
Bayern Munich 2 (Guerreiro 14, 28) Bochum 3 (Medic 31, Sissoko 51, Bero 71)
Borussia Dortmund 0 Augsburg 1 (Gouweleeuw 23)
VfL Wolfsburg 1 (Amoura 70-pen) St Pauli 1 (Van der Heyden 38)
Holstein Kiel 2 (Skrzybski 30, 46) VfB Stuttgart 2 (Leweling 15, Demirovic 55)
Played Friday
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Lainer 73) Mainz 3 (Nebel 39, Kohr 48, Amiri 77)
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy
Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes
Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament
Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..
Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025
Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries
FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..
UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade
Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..
More Stories From World
-
Chelsea go fourth as Spurs salvage Bournemouth draw1 minute ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results1 minute ago
-
Football: English Premier League results11 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table11 minutes ago
-
First World Cup win for Truppe in Are as Shiffrin breaks another record41 minutes ago
-
US Secret Service shoots armed man near White House: spokesman41 minutes ago
-
China life expectancy reaches 79 years in 2024, eight provinces exceed 80 years51 minutes ago
-
First World Cup win for Truppe in Are as Shiffrin breaks another record51 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results51 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table51 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results1 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship table1 hour ago