Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Umer Jamshaid Published March 09, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Batshuayi 13) Union Berlin 2 (Querfeld 62, Jeong 78)

Playing later

Hoffenheim v Heidenheim (1630 GMT)

Played Saturday

Freiburg 0 RB Leipzig 0

Bayer Leverkusen 0 Werder Bremen 2 (Schmid 7, Njinmah 90+4)

Bayern Munich 2 (Guerreiro 14, 28) Bochum 3 (Medic 31, Sissoko 51, Bero 71)

Borussia Dortmund 0 Augsburg 1 (Gouweleeuw 23)

VfL Wolfsburg 1 (Amoura 70-pen) St Pauli 1 (Van der Heyden 38)

Holstein Kiel 2 (Skrzybski 30, 46) VfB Stuttgart 2 (Leweling 15, Demirovic 55)

Played Friday

Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Lainer 73) Mainz 3 (Nebel 39, Kohr 48, Amiri 77)

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop e ..

Sharjah Ramadan Majlis discusses ways to develop economy

6 minutes ago
 Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

2 hours ago
 Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

3 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

4 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

5 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

6 hours ago
Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

6 hours ago
 Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

7 hours ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

7 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

8 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

9 hours ago
 Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World