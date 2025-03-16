Football: German Bundesliga Results
Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2025 | 12:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Werder Bremen 2 (Schmid 38, Silva 45+1-pen) Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 (Plea 7-pen, 28, 47, Kleindienst 81)
Augsburg 1 (Tietz 53) VfL Wolfsburg 0
Mainz 05 2 (Burkardt 34, Schjølberg Hanche-Olsen 74) SC Freiburg 2 (Gregoritsch 58, Kubler 79)
Union Berlin 1 (Hollerbach 83) Bayern Munich 1 (Sane 75)
Playing later
RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund (1730 GMT)
Playing Sunday
Bochum v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430), Heidenheim v Holstein Kiel (1630), Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen (1830)
Played Friday
St Pauli 1 (Weishaupt 51) Hoffenheim 0
