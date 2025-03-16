Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

March 16, 2025

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:

Werder Bremen 2 (Schmid 38, Silva 45+1-pen) Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 (Plea 7-pen, 28, 47, Kleindienst 81)

Augsburg 1 (Tietz 53) VfL Wolfsburg 0

Mainz 05 2 (Burkardt 34, Schjølberg Hanche-Olsen 74) SC Freiburg 2 (Gregoritsch 58, Kubler 79)

Union Berlin 1 (Hollerbach 83) Bayern Munich 1 (Sane 75)

Playing later

RB Leipzig v Borussia Dortmund (1730 GMT)

Playing Sunday

Bochum v Eintracht Frankfurt (1430), Heidenheim v Holstein Kiel (1630), Stuttgart v Bayer Leverkusen (1830)

Played Friday

St Pauli 1 (Weishaupt 51) Hoffenheim 0

