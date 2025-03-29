Football: German Bundesliga Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2025 | 11:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Bayern Munich 3 (Kane 17, Sane 53, 71) St Pauli 2 (Saad 27, Ritzka 90+3)
Holstein Kiel 0 Werder Bremen 3 (Duksch 25, Agu 59, Gruell 90+3)
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Plea 55) RB Leipzig 0
Wolfsburg 0 Heidenheim 1 (Pieringer 16-pen)
Hoffenheim 1 (Kramaric 71-pen) Augsburg 1 (Essende 46)
Playing later (times GMT)
Eintracht Frankfurt v Stuttgart (1730)
Sunday
Freiburg v Union Berlin (1330), Borussia Dortmund v Mainz (1530)
Played Friday
Bayer Leverkusen 3 (Garcia 20, Boniface 60, Adli 87) Bochum 1 (Passlack 26)
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga results6 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship results6 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table6 minutes ago
-
Shortage of medical supplies hampers Myanmar quake response: UN46 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table56 minutes ago
-
Myanmar quake: what we know56 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results3 hours ago
-
Guinea ex-dictator freed from jail after 2009 massacre pardon: junta3 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results3 hours ago
-
'We need aid': rescuers in quake-hit Myanmar city plead for help3 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results3 hours ago