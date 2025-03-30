Football: German Bundesliga Results
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 09:00 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
Freiburg 1 (Hoeler 29) Union Berlin 2 (Khedira 30, Ilic 48)
Playing later
Borussia Dortmund v Mainz (1530 GMT)
Played Saturday
Bayern Munich 3 (Kane 17, Sane 53, 71) St Pauli 2 (Saad 27, Ritzka 90+3)
Holstein Kiel 0 Werder Bremen 3 (Duksch 25, Agu 59, Gruell 90+3)
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Plea 55) RB Leipzig 0
Wolfsburg 0 Heidenheim 1 (Pieringer 16-pen)
Hoffenheim 1 (Kramaric 71-pen) Augsburg 1 (Essende 46)
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Goetze 70) Stuttgart 0
Played Friday
Bayer Leverkusen 3 (Garcia 20, Boniface 60, Adli 87) Bochum 1 (Passlack 26)
afp
Recent Stories
250 million people of Pakistan pay tribute to the defenders of their country,mar ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE offers humanitarian aid to support Sudanese refugees in Chad
Sharjah Ruler receives Eid Al Fitr well-wishers
UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla mosque
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
Hamad Al Sharqi performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed mosque in Fujairah
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer in Al Zaher Palace mosque
Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Al Badi’ Musalla
UAE President performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dh ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders condole with Saudi King on death of Motleb bin Abdullah Al-Nafisah
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga results42 seconds ago
-
Trump says 'very angry' with Putin over Ukraine: NBC48 seconds ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table53 seconds ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results59 seconds ago
-
Trump says 'there will be bombing' if Iran fails to make 'peace deal'1 minute ago
-
Rashford double fires Villa into FA Cup semis1 minute ago
-
Netanyahu offers Hamas leaders Gaza exit but demands group disarm1 minute ago
-
Gaza rescuers say recovered 14 bodies after Israel fire on ambulances1 minute ago
-
RB Leipzig fire coach Rose with top four in doubt11 minutes ago
-
Australian PM lures voters with supermarket crackdown11 minutes ago
-
Football: English FA Cup results31 minutes ago
-
Myanmar rescuers lose battle to save pregnant woman trapped in building41 minutes ago