Football: German Bundesliga Results
Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
RB Leipzig 3 (Sesko 24, Baku 43, Poulsen 84) Hoffenheim 1 (Bischof 11)
Heidenheim 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Buendia 90+1)
Freiburg 1 (Eggestein 88) Borussia Dortmund 4 (Adeyemi 34, Chukwuemeka 51, Guirassy 68, Gittens 78)
Mainz 1 (Weiper 75) Holstein Kiel 1 (Bernhardsson 34)
Bochum 0 Stuttgart 4 (Chabot 8, Demirovic 11, 48, 85)
Playing later
Werder Bremen v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630 GMT)
Sunday
St Pauli v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330), Union Berlin v Wolfsburg (1530)
Played Friday
Augsburg 1 (Giannoulis 30) Bayern Munich 3 (Musiala 42, Kane 60, Matsima 90+3-og)
