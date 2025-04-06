Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Football: German Bundesliga results

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:

St Pauli 1 (Afolayan 85) Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Itakura 45+2)

Playing later

Union Berlin v Wolfsburg (1530 GMT)

Played Saturday

Werder Bremen 2 (Burke 28, Schmid 84) Eintracht Frankfurt 0

RB Leipzig 3 (Sesko 24, Baku 43, Poulsen 84) Hoffenheim 1 (Bischof 11)

Heidenheim 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Buendia 90+1)

Freiburg 1 (Eggestein 88) Borussia Dortmund 4 (Adeyemi 34, Chukwuemeka 51, Guirassy 68, Gittens 78)

Mainz 1 (Weiper 75) Holstein Kiel 1 (Bernhardsson 34)

Bochum 0 Stuttgart 4 (Chabot 8, Demirovic 11, 48, 85)

Played Friday

Augsburg 1 (Giannoulis 30) Bayern Munich 3 (Musiala 42, Kane 60, Matsima 90+3-og)

Recent Stories

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab ..

UAE participates in extraordinary session of Arab Leauge's Economic and Social C ..

33 minutes ago
 Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, ..

Israeli army deploys new reinforcements to Jenin, Tulkarm

48 minutes ago
 UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jit ..

UAE tops podium at AJP Dubai International Jiu-Jitsu Championship

48 minutes ago
 EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen sci ..

EAD, Emirates Nature-WWF launch 5-year citizen science strategy

1 hour ago
 MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

MoHAP celebrates World Health Day

1 hour ago
 RTA awards contract for construction of bridges co ..

RTA awards contract for construction of bridges connecting Dubai Islands to Bur ..

2 hours ago
Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launche ..

Fujairah’s Young Techpreneurs initiative launched

3 hours ago
 FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary coope ..

FNC, GRULAC delegation discuss parliamentary cooperation in Tashkent

3 hours ago
 AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event w ..

AIM Congress launches with high-impact pre-event workshops across key investment ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Municipality awards project to build five co ..

Dubai Municipality awards project to build five community neighbourhood councils

4 hours ago
 Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champ ..

Dubai World Cup 2025: Spectacular event, new champion, billion viewers worldwide

4 hours ago
 Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai ..

Bayut, dubizzle strengthen UAE presence from Dubai CommerCity

4 hours ago

More Stories From World