Football: German Bundesliga Results
Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 10:00 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
St Pauli 1 (Afolayan 85) Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Itakura 45+2)
Playing later
Union Berlin v Wolfsburg (1530 GMT)
Played Saturday
Werder Bremen 2 (Burke 28, Schmid 84) Eintracht Frankfurt 0
RB Leipzig 3 (Sesko 24, Baku 43, Poulsen 84) Hoffenheim 1 (Bischof 11)
Heidenheim 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Buendia 90+1)
Freiburg 1 (Eggestein 88) Borussia Dortmund 4 (Adeyemi 34, Chukwuemeka 51, Guirassy 68, Gittens 78)
Mainz 1 (Weiper 75) Holstein Kiel 1 (Bernhardsson 34)
Bochum 0 Stuttgart 4 (Chabot 8, Demirovic 11, 48, 85)
Played Friday
Augsburg 1 (Giannoulis 30) Bayern Munich 3 (Musiala 42, Kane 60, Matsima 90+3-og)
