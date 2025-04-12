Football: German Bundesliga Results
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 11:30 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Bayer Leverkusen 0 Union Berlin 0
Hoffenheim 2 (Kramaric 4, 32) Mainz 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Guenter 14-og) Freiburg 2 (Osterhage 16, Manzambi 90)
Bochum 1 (Hofmann 60) Augsburg 2 (Essende 16, Komur 89)
Holstein Kiel 1 (Bernhardsson 21) St Pauli 2 (Sinani 34, Geschwill 90+2-og)
Playing later (times GMT)
Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (1630)
Sunday
Stuttgart v Werder Bremen, Eintracht Frankfurt v Heidenheim (1530)
Played Friday
Wolfsburg 2 (Fischer 58, Skov Olsen 75) RB Leipzig 3 (Openda 11, Simons 26, 49)
