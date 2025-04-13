Football: German Bundesliga results

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:

Stuttgart 1 (Stergiou 19) Werder Bremen 2 (Burke 32, 90)

Playing later

Eintracht Frankfurt v Heidenheim (1530 GMT)

Played Saturday

Bayern Munich 2 (Guerreiro 65, Gnabry 69) Borussia Dortmund 2 (Beier 48, Anton 75)

Bayer Leverkusen 0 Union Berlin 0

Hoffenheim 2 (Kramaric 4, 32) Mainz 0

Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Guenter 14-og) Freiburg 2 (Osterhage 16, Manzambi 90)

Bochum 1 (Hofmann 60) Augsburg 2 (Essende 16, Komur 89)

Holstein Kiel 1 (Bernhardsson 21) St Pauli 2 (Sinani 34, Geschwill 90+2-og)

Played Friday

Wolfsburg 2 (Fischer 58, Skov Olsen 75) RB Leipzig 3 (Openda 11, Simons 26, 49)

