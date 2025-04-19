Football: German Bundesliga Results
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2025 | 09:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
RB Leipzig 1 (Sesko 74-pen) Holstein Kiel 1 (Machino 44)
Heidenheim 0 Bayern Munich 4 (Kane 12, Laimer 19, Coman 36, Kimmich 56)
Werder Bremen 1 (Weiser 80) Bochum 0
Freiburg 3 (Hoeler 28, 57, Doan 36) Hoffenheim 2 (Buelter 45+2, Kramaric 45+5)
Mainz 2 (Lee 37, Kohr 40) Wolfsburg 2 (Arnold 3, Vavro 89)
Playing later
Union Berlin v Stuttgart (1630 GMT)
Playing Sunday
Augsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330), Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1530), St Pauli v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)
