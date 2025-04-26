Football: German Bundesliga Results
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2025 | 09:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Schick 13, Buendia 45+1) Augsburg 0
Bayern Munich 3 (Sane 27, Olise 40, Dier 84) Mainz 0
Hoffenheim 2 (Hlozek 61, Kaderabek 90+1) Borussia Dortmund 3 (Guirassy 20, Brandt 74, Anton 90+5)
Wolfsburg 0 SC Freiburg 1 (Rosenfelder 49)
Holstein Kiel 4 (Machino 15, 90+1, Bernhardsson 23, Gigovic 76) Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 (Cvancara 60, Plea 69, Honorat 86)
Playing later
Eintracht Frankfurt v RB Leipzig (1630 GMT)
Playing Sunday
Bochum v Union Berlin, Werder Bremen v St Pauli (1530)
Played Friday
Stuttgart 0 Heidenheim 1 (Honsak 89)
afp
