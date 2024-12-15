Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Football: German Bundesliga results - 1st update

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:

Borussia Dortmund 1 (Reyna 46) Hoffenheim 1 (Bruun Larsen 90+1)

Heidenheim 1 (Wanner 41) Stuttgart 3 (Mittelstaedt 20, Millot 45+2, Woltemade 85-pen)

Playing later

RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt (1830 GMT)

Played Saturday

St Pauli 0 Werder Bremen 2 (Koehn 24, Ducksch 54)

Augsburg 0 Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Terrier 14, Wirtz 40)

Mainz 2 (Lee 41, 60) Bayern Munich 1 (Sane 87)

Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 (Kleindienst 1, Hack 26, Plea 43, 79) Holstein Kiel 1 (Gigovic 30)

Union Berlin 1 (Hollerbach 33) Bochum 1 (Sissoko 23)

Played Friday

Freiburg 3 (Kubler 42, 51, Gregoritsch 61) Wolfsburg 2 (Wind 75, Svanberg 83)

afp

