Football: German Bundesliga Results - 1st Update

February 24, 2025

Football: German Bundesliga results - 1st update

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:

RB Leipzig 2 (Openda 45+2, Sesko 64-pen) Heidenheim 2 (Honsak 6, Pieringer 13-pen)

Bayern Munich 4 (Olise 45+2, Ito 61, Musiala 83, Gnabry 90+2) Eintracht Frankfurt 0

Playing later (GMT)

Hoffenheim v Stuttgart (1830)

Played Saturday

Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Augsburg 3 (Claude-Maurice 55, 61, 70)

Wolfsburg 1 (Svanberg 81) Bochum 1 (Masovic 49)

Mainz 2 (Lee 67, Nebel 90+5) St Pauli 0

Holstein Kiel 0 Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Schick 9, Adli 45)

Borussia Dortmund 6 (Leite 25-og, Guirassy 40, 75, 80, 83, Beier 89) Union Berlin 0

Played Friday

Freiburg 5 (Sildialli 15, Grifo 33, 57, Doan 76, 90+2) Werder Bremen 0

