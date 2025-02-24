Football: German Bundesliga Results - 1st Update
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 01:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
RB Leipzig 2 (Openda 45+2, Sesko 64-pen) Heidenheim 2 (Honsak 6, Pieringer 13-pen)
Bayern Munich 4 (Olise 45+2, Ito 61, Musiala 83, Gnabry 90+2) Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Playing later (GMT)
Hoffenheim v Stuttgart (1830)
Played Saturday
Borussia Moenchengladbach 0 Augsburg 3 (Claude-Maurice 55, 61, 70)
Wolfsburg 1 (Svanberg 81) Bochum 1 (Masovic 49)
Mainz 2 (Lee 67, Nebel 90+5) St Pauli 0
Holstein Kiel 0 Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Schick 9, Adli 45)
Borussia Dortmund 6 (Leite 25-og, Guirassy 40, 75, 80, 83, Beier 89) Union Berlin 0
Played Friday
Freiburg 5 (Sildialli 15, Grifo 33, 57, Doan 76, 90+2) Werder Bremen 0
Recent Stories
Real Madrid secure victory over Girona in La Liga
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends opening of India-Pakistan Cricket match in ICC Champi ..
Filmmakers discuss collaboration in directing at Xposure 2025
Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win over Manchester City
Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Zainoun of Morocco as leading Arab Hope Maker
Emir of Kuwait receives Tahnoon bin Zayed
UAE President, Albanian Prime Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties
Pogačar wins on Jebel Hafeet to wrap up UAE Tour title
United Arab Emirates strengthens ties with partners at Munich Security Conferenc ..
Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024
Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomorrow
Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for change
More Stories From World
-
Modric stunner maintains Real Madrid title charge4 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table4 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - 1st update4 minutes ago
-
American Airlines flight lands in Rome after 'security' issue24 minutes ago
-
EU to hold special Ukraine summit March 6: official34 minutes ago
-
American Airlines flight lands in Rome after 'alleged bomb scare'44 minutes ago
-
Global prayers for 'critically ill' pope54 minutes ago
-
AJ&K president meets American lawmaker, urges US to resolve Kashmir dispute2 hours ago
-
‘Enough is Enough’ as Ukraine war reaches the 3-year mark, UN chief says; UNSC to meet Monday3 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table4 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results4 hours ago
-
Golf: Kenya Open scores4 hours ago