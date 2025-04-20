Football: German Bundesliga Results -- Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2025 | 12:30 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Union Berlin 4 (Ilic 5, 45+6, Leite 19, Querfeld 38) VfB Stuttgart 4 (Undav 23, Millot 29, Chabot 43, Fuehrlich 45+1)
RB Leipzig 1 (Sesko 74-pen) Holstein Kiel 1 (Machino 44)
Heidenheim 0 Bayern Munich 4 (Kane 12, Laimer 19, Coman 36, Kimmich 56)
Werder Bremen 1 (Weiser 80) Bochum 0
Freiburg 3 (Hoeler 28, 57, Doan 36) Hoffenheim 2 (Buelter 45+2, Kramaric 45+5)
Mainz 2 (Lee 37, Kohr 40) Wolfsburg 2 (Arnold 3, Vavro 89)
Playing Sunday
Augsburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (1330 GMT), Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1530), St Pauli v Bayer Leverkusen (1730)
