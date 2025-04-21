Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results -- Collated

Published April 21, 2025

Football: German Bundesliga results -- collated

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:

St Pauli 1 (Boukhalfa 78) Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Schick 32)

Borussia Dortmund 3 (Guirassy 41, Nmecha 44, Svensson 45+4) Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 (Itakura 24, Stoeger 56-pen)

Augsburg 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 0

Played Saturday

Union Berlin 4 (Ilic 5, 45+6, Leite 19, Querfeld 38) VfB Stuttgart 4 (Undav 23, Millot 29, Chabot 43, Fuehrlich 45+1)

RB Leipzig 1 (Sesko 74-pen) Holstein Kiel 1 (Machino 44)

Heidenheim 0 Bayern Munich 4 (Kane 12, Laimer 19, Coman 36, Kimmich 56)

Werder Bremen 1 (Weiser 80) Bochum 0

Freiburg 3 (Hoeler 28, 57, Doan 36) Hoffenheim 2 (Buelter 45+2, Kramaric 45+5)

Mainz 2 (Lee 37, Kohr 40) Wolfsburg 2 (Arnold 3, Vavro 89)

