Football: German Bundesliga Results -- Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
St Pauli 1 (Boukhalfa 78) Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Schick 32)
Borussia Dortmund 3 (Guirassy 41, Nmecha 44, Svensson 45+4) Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 (Itakura 24, Stoeger 56-pen)
Augsburg 0 Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Played Saturday
Union Berlin 4 (Ilic 5, 45+6, Leite 19, Querfeld 38) VfB Stuttgart 4 (Undav 23, Millot 29, Chabot 43, Fuehrlich 45+1)
RB Leipzig 1 (Sesko 74-pen) Holstein Kiel 1 (Machino 44)
Heidenheim 0 Bayern Munich 4 (Kane 12, Laimer 19, Coman 36, Kimmich 56)
Werder Bremen 1 (Weiser 80) Bochum 0
Freiburg 3 (Hoeler 28, 57, Doan 36) Hoffenheim 2 (Buelter 45+2, Kramaric 45+5)
Mainz 2 (Lee 37, Kohr 40) Wolfsburg 2 (Arnold 3, Vavro 89)
