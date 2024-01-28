Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results - Collated

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:

Stuttgart 5 (Millot 25-pen, Undav 30, 56, 75, Leweling 48) RB Leipzig 2 (Sesko 32, Openda 55)

Hoffenheim 1 (Kramaric 45+7-pen) Heidenheim 1 (Dinkci 29)

Augsburg 2 (Demirovic 52, 90+4-pen) Bayern Munich 3 (Pavlovic 23, Davies 45, Kane 58)

Werder Bremen 3 (Ducksch 9, Njinmah 53, Malatini 90) Freiburg 1 (Grifo 28-pen)

Wolfsburg 1 (Paredes 40) Cologne 1 (Alidou 38)

Bayer Leverkusen 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0

Playing Sunday (GMT)

Union Berlin v Darmstadt (1430), Borussia Dortmund v Bochum (1630)

Played Friday

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Goetze 72) Mainz 0

