Football: German Bundesliga Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
Bayer Leverkusen 5 (Boniface 25-pen, Xhaka 60, Wirtz 68, 83, 90) Werder Bremen 0
Darmstadt 0 Freiburg 1 (Doan 36)
Played Saturday
Stuttgart 3 (Guirassy 11, Undav 17, Leweling 37) Eintracht Frankfurt 0
Bayern Munich 2 (Guerreiro 65, Mueller 90+3) Cologne 0
RB Leipzig 3 (Olmo 13, Sesko 68, Openda 81) Wolfsburg 0
Mainz 4 (Burkardt 47, Mwene 51, Gruda 63, Onisiwo 88) Hoffenheim 1 (Kaderabek 19)
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Woeber 36) Borussia Dortmund 2 (Sabitzer 22, 28-pen)
Bochum 1 (Schlotterbeck 90) Heidenheim 1 (Schlotterbeck 81-og)
Friday
