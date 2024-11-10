Football: German Bundesliga Results - Collated
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
RB Leipzig 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0
Werder Bremen 2 (Stage 36, Burke 89) Holstein Kiel 1 (Harres 48)
Mainz 3 (Lee 36, Burkardt 45+3, Nebel 54) Borussia Dortmund 1 (Guirassy 40-pen)
Bochum 1 (Miyoshi 89) Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Schick 18)
St Pauli 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Musiala 22)
Playing Sunday
Augsburg v Hoffenheim (1430 GMT), Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630), Heidenheim v Wolfsburg (1830)
Played Friday
afp
