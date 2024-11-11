Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:

Augsburg 0 Hoffenheim 0

Stuttgart 2 (Vagnoman 86, Woltemade 90) Eintracht Frankfurt 3 (Ekitike 45, Brown 55, Marmoush 62)

Heidenheim 1 (Pieringer 64) Wolfsburg 3 (Gerhardt 3, Dardai 42, Tomas 90)

Played Saturday

RB Leipzig 0 Borussia Moenchengladbach 0

Werder Bremen 2 (Stage 36, Burke 89) Holstein Kiel 1 (Harres 48)

Mainz 3 (Lee 36, Burkardt 45+3, Nebel 54) Borussia Dortmund 1 (Guirassy 40-pen)

Bochum 1 (Miyoshi 89) Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Schick 18)

St Pauli 0 Bayern Munich 1 (Musiala 22)

Friday

Union Berlin 0 Freiburg 0

afp

