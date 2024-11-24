Football: German Bundesliga Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 12:50 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Goetze 45) Werder Bremen 0
Bayer Leverkusen 5 (Palacios 30, Schick 32, 52, 71, Xhaka 82) Heidenheim 2 (Dorsch 10, Honsak 21)
Stuttgart 2 (Fuehrich 53, Diehl 78) Bochum 0
Borussia Dortmund 4 (Beier 7, Nmecha 40, Brandt 66, Gittens 77) Freiburg 0
Hoffenheim 4 (Hlozek 17, 82, Bischof 50, Bruun Larsen 87) RB Leipzig 3 (Orban 15, Nusa 19, N'Soki 67-og)
Wolfsburg 1 (Baku 71) Union Berlin 0
Playing Sunday (times GMT)
Holstein Kiel v Mainz (1430), Borussia Moenchengladbach v St Pauli (1630)
Played Friday
Bayern Munich 3 (Kane 63-pen, 90+3-pen, 90+5) Augsburg 0
afp
