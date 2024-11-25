Football: German Bundesliga Results - Collated
Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
Holstein Kiel 0 Mainz 3 (Amiri 11, Burkardt 37-pen, Lee Jae-sung 53)
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 (Plea 13, Kleindienst 43) St Pauli 0
Played Saturday
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Goetze 45) Werder Bremen 0
Bayer Leverkusen 5 (Palacios 30, Schick 32, 52, 71, Xhaka 82) Heidenheim 2 (Dorsch 10, Honsak 21)
Stuttgart 2 (Fuehrich 53, Diehl 78) Bochum 0
Borussia Dortmund 4 (Beier 7, Nmecha 40, Brandt 66, Gittens 77) Freiburg 0
Hoffenheim 4 (Hlozek 17, 82, Bischof 50, Bruun Larsen 87) RB Leipzig 3 (Orban 15, Nusa 19, N'Soki 67-og)
Wolfsburg 1 (Baku 71) Union Berlin 0
Played Friday
Bayern Munich 3 (Kane 63-pen, 90+3-pen, 90+5) Augsburg 0
afp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga table7 minutes ago
-
Man Utd 'confused' and 'afraid' as Ipswich hold Amorim to debut draw7 minutes ago
-
Sinner completes year to remember as Italy retain Davis Cup7 minutes ago
-
Man Utd held by Ipswich in Amorim's first match in charge8 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table17 minutes ago
-
Lukaku keeps Napoli top of Serie A with Roma winner18 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - 1st update27 minutes ago
-
England thrash Japan 59-14 to snap five-match losing streak27 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 2nd update27 minutes ago
-
Hezbollah says destroyed 6 Israeli tanks in Lebanon's south57 minutes ago
-
Six dead and 10 wounded in Mexico bar shooting57 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 hours ago