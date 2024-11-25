Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 12:30 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:

Holstein Kiel 0 Mainz 3 (Amiri 11, Burkardt 37-pen, Lee Jae-sung 53)

Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 (Plea 13, Kleindienst 43) St Pauli 0

Played Saturday

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Goetze 45) Werder Bremen 0

Bayer Leverkusen 5 (Palacios 30, Schick 32, 52, 71, Xhaka 82) Heidenheim 2 (Dorsch 10, Honsak 21)

Stuttgart 2 (Fuehrich 53, Diehl 78) Bochum 0

Borussia Dortmund 4 (Beier 7, Nmecha 40, Brandt 66, Gittens 77) Freiburg 0

Hoffenheim 4 (Hlozek 17, 82, Bischof 50, Bruun Larsen 87) RB Leipzig 3 (Orban 15, Nusa 19, N'Soki 67-og)

Wolfsburg 1 (Baku 71) Union Berlin 0

Played Friday

Bayern Munich 3 (Kane 63-pen, 90+3-pen, 90+5) Augsburg 0

