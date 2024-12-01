Football: German Bundesliga Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
RB Leipzig 1 (Orban 82) Wolfsburg 5 (Amoura 4, 16, Tomas 5, Maehle 64, Behrens 90+1)
Werder Bremen 2 (Njinmah 6, Stage 77) Stuttgart 2 (Demirovic 20, 85)
Augsburg 1 (Tietz 38-pen) Bochum 0
Union Berlin 1 (Jeong 29) Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Frimpong 2, Schick 71)
Freiburg 3 (Hoeler 41, 62, Doan 49) Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Kleindienst 61)
Borussia Dortmund 1 (Gittens 27) Bayern Munich 1 (Musiala 85)
Playing Sunday (times GMT)
Mainz v Hoffenheim (1430), Heidenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt (1630)
Played Friday
St Pauli 3 (Saliakas 25, Guilavogui 56, Eggestein 85) Holstein Kiel 1 (Harres 90+1)
