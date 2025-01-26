Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 01:50 AM

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) German Bundesliga result on Saturday:

Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 (Reitz 34, Hack 55, Kleindienst 86) Bochum 0

RB Leipzig 2 (Raum 41, Tapsoba 85-og) Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Schick 18, Garcia 36)

Borussia Dortmund 2 (Guirassy 28, Friedl 51-og) Werder Bremen 2 (Bittencourt 65, Ducksch 72)

Freiburg 1 (Ginter 68) Bayern Munich 2 (Kane 15, Kim 54)

Augsburg 2 (Matsima 45+1, Schlotterbeck 90+2) Heidenheim 1 (Mainka 76)

Mainz 2 (Weiper 29, Caci 86) Stuttgart 0

Sunday

Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt, St Pauli v Union Berlin (1630)

Played Friday

Wolfsburg 2 (Wimmer 50, Wind 53) Holstein Kiel 2 (Zec 13, Skrzybski 80)

afp

Recent Stories

Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea

25 minutes ago
 ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributi ..

ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector

1 hour ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectu ..

Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..

2 hours ago
 Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s tra ..

Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..

3 hours ago
 Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly ..

Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..

4 hours ago
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of ..

Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race

4 hours ago
 India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Acc ..

India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'

4 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for yo ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan

5 hours ago
 First edition of UAE National MMA Championship get ..

First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi

5 hours ago
 M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare

5 hours ago
 200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for ..

200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers

6 hours ago

More Stories From World