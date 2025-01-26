Football: German Bundesliga Results - Collated
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2025 | 01:50 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) German Bundesliga result on Saturday:
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 (Reitz 34, Hack 55, Kleindienst 86) Bochum 0
RB Leipzig 2 (Raum 41, Tapsoba 85-og) Bayer Leverkusen 2 (Schick 18, Garcia 36)
Borussia Dortmund 2 (Guirassy 28, Friedl 51-og) Werder Bremen 2 (Bittencourt 65, Ducksch 72)
Freiburg 1 (Ginter 68) Bayern Munich 2 (Kane 15, Kim 54)
Augsburg 2 (Matsima 45+1, Schlotterbeck 90+2) Heidenheim 1 (Mainka 76)
Mainz 2 (Weiper 29, Caci 86) Stuttgart 0
Sunday
Hoffenheim v Eintracht Frankfurt, St Pauli v Union Berlin (1630)
Played Friday
Wolfsburg 2 (Wimmer 50, Wind 53) Holstein Kiel 2 (Zec 13, Skrzybski 80)
afp
Recent Stories
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
More Stories From World
-
56 bodies found in unmarked mass graves in Mexico: prosecutors5 minutes ago
-
Haaland sees 'something special' in Man City new boy Marmoush5 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated6 minutes ago
-
From Ukraine trenches to Russia schools, Sundance docs show toll of war6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table6 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table16 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table26 minutes ago
-
Man Utd flop Antony joins Betis on loan36 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table36 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table46 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated46 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update1 hour ago