Football: German Bundesliga Results - Collated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2025 | 01:10 AM

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:

Bayer Leverkusen 0 Bayern Munich 0

Stuttgart 1 (Woltemade 72) Wolfsburg 2 (Tomas 77, Amoura 87-pen)

Union Berlin 1 (Ilic 63-pen) Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 (Ullrich 10, Kleindienst 26)

Bochum 2 (Masouras 33, 35) Borussia Dortmund 0

St Pauli 0 Freiburg 1 (Treu 88-og)

Playing Sunday (times GMT)

Werder Bremen v Hoffenheim (1430), Eintracht Frankfurt v Holstein Kiel (1630), Heidenheim v Mainz (1830)

Played Friday

Augsburg 0 RB Leipzig 0

